Fresh off of back-to-back walk-off wins, the San Francisco Giants will welcome a new opponent to Oracle Park as they try to win their third straight games. This time it’s the Arizona Diamondbacks who are in town, and the good news is that they are scuffling in a big way.

A roster move for the Giants: Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the 10-day IL, where Gabe Kapler said he’ll likely be for two-three weeks. Isan Díaz has been recalled to replace him. Outfielder A.J. Pollock, who was traded for earlier in the day, is not yet with the team.

With injuries and pitcher struggles aplenty, the Giants are turning to a third different opener in three days. This time it’s righty Jakob Junis, though it’s probably safe to call Junis more of a short piggybacking starter than an opener ... don’t be surprised if he goes three or four innings. In 27 games this year, Junis is 3-3 with a 4.79 ERA, a 4.54 FIP, and 66 strikeouts to 17 walks in 56.1 innings. It’s his first start of the season. The expectation is that lefty Alex Wood will follow. Wood, who has taken the mound 16 times, is 5-4 with a 4.75 ERA, a 5.15 FIP, and 51 strikeouts to 30 walks in 60.2 innings.

For the D-Backs it’s righty Ryne Nelson, a 25 year old in his first full season (he debuted last year and pitched three times). In 21 starts this year, Nelson is 6-5 with a 4.97 ERA, a 4.95 FIP, and 74 strikeouts to 33 walks in 112.1 innings. He’s also allowed 18 home runs this year. Nelson got rocked in his last outing, allowing five runs in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Lineups

WAR figures from Fangraphs

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 126 OPS+ (+1.8 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 101 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Wilmer Flores (R) — 3B — 141 OPS+ (+1.7 WAR) Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 127 OPS+ (+1.1 WAR) Blake Sabol (L) — LF — 100 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 90 OPS+ (+2.0 WAR) Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 71 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR) Isan Díaz (L) — 2B — -100 OPS+ (-0.2 WAR) Luis Matos (R) — CF — 86 OPS+ (0.0 WAR)

P. Jakob Junis — RHP — 4.54 FIP (-0.1 WAR)

Diamondbacks

Geraldo Perdomo (S) — SS — 122 OPS+ (+2.8 WAR) Ketel Marte (S) — 2B — 143 OPS+ (+3.1 WAR) Corbin Carroll (L) — LF — 145 OPS+ (+4.2 WAR) Christian Walker (R) — 1B — 133 OPS+ (+2.9 WAR) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) — DH — 101 OPS+ (+0.9 WAR) Jake McCarthy (L) — RF — 90 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR) Emmanuel Rivera (R) — 3B — 105 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Alek Thomas (L) — CF — 88 OPS+ (+0.6 WAR) Jose Herrera (S) — C — 66 OPS+ (-0.3 WAR)

P. Ryne Nelson — RHP — 4.95 FIP (+0.8 WAR)

Game #107

Who: San Francisco Giants (58-48) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (56-50)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT.

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN