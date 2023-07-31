Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans.

We’re a few weeks removed from the 2023 MLB Draft, and last week good news came out: the Giants signed all 21 of their draft picks. It’s no surprise that the team signed their notable picks, since they’re very strategic about this stuff, but still exciting that they were able to sign all of their later picks, too. Save for the truncated 2020 draft, this was the first time in the Farhan Zaidi era that the Giants signed all of their selections.

Not only that, but they’re starting to play. We’ve yet to see first-round pick Bryce Eldridge, second-reound pick Walker Martin, or compensatory pick Joe Whitman, but a lot of the teams other draft picks debuted over the weekend.

The organization’s intrasquad game in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday featured a whole bunch of draft picks making their debuts, as well as a fair number of undrafted free agents, too (I’ll write about it in today’s Minor League round up). Sixth-round pick Luke Shliger even made his pro debut on Saturday in Low-A, which is pretty exciting, especially since he’s not even a particularly old draft pick (he’ll turn 22 in two months).

It’s been such an exciting year on the Giants farm, and it seems that things are getting a lot more exciting quickly!

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants start a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.