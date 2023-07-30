The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three-game series against the Boston Red Sox this afternoon at Oracle Park. After splitting the first two close and exciting games, a series win hangs in the balance.

For the second straight day, the Giants are using an opener, even though their opener extraordinaire, John Brebbia, remains sidelined. This time it’s lefty Scott Alexander, who makes his 35th appearance of the season. Alexander is 6-1 on the year, with a 3.41 ERA, a 3.35 FIP, and 16 strikeouts to six walks in 29 innings. It’s his third time being used as an opener this season.

The Red Sox are doing the same, using a lefty opener: Brennan Bernardino. In 31 games (including four times as an opener), Bernardino is 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA, a 2.66 FIP, and 39 strikeouts to eight walks in 35 innings.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans! Go Giants!

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater — LF Wilmer Flores — 1B Marco Luciano — DH J.D. Davis — 3B Michael Conforto — RF Luis Matos — CF Patrick Bailey — C Casey Schmitt — 2B Brandon Crawford — SS

P. Scott Alexander — LHP

Red Sox

Rob Refsnyder — LF Justin Turner — 1B Rafael Devers — 3B Adam Duvall — CF Masataka Yoshida — DH Christian Arroyo — 2B Alex Verdugo — RF Pablo Reyes — SS Jorge Alfaro — C

P. Brennan Bernardino — LHP

Game #106

Who: San Francisco Giants (57-48) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-48)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT.

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN