The San Francisco Giants are back at home. They get to cruise into the All-Star break with a cushy little homestand, which features a day off between their series against the Seattle Mariners (which starts tonight) and their series against the Colorado Rockies (which starts Friday).

They’ll try to end a delightful unofficial first half of the season on a high note, which starts with reversing their mini-scuffle. They’re 2-5 in their last seven games, which came after a streak in which they went 15-3. Tonight they’ll try and avoid their first three-game losing streak in over a month.

Thankfully they’ve got their ace on the mound, as righty Logan Webb will get the start. In 17 starts this year, Webb is 7-7 with a 3.43 ERA, a 3.55 FIP, and 106 strikeouts to 21 walks in 110.1 innings. He had a tough outing his last time out, giving up a career-worst five runs in the first inning, before settling down and throwing four scoreless innings. His 1.6 walks allowed per nine innings leads the National League.

On the other side is righty Bryan Woo, a local kid. Woo, who made his MLB debut exactly a month ago, is a 23 year old who was born in Oakland and attended Alameda High School, so you can be sure he’s excited to pitch at Oracle Park and will have lots of friends and family in attendance. Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 3 prospect in the Mariners organization, Woo is off to a lovely start in his five outings: he’s 1-1 with a 4.37 ERA, a 2.98 FIP, and 32 strikeouts to six walks in 22.2 innings.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Game #85

Who: San Francisco Giants (46-38) vs. Seattle Mariners (40-42)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM