Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans.

The Giants may have hit their first little bump in the road in a while, after going 2-4 on their East Coast road trip. But the content machine lives on. So here’s the latest great video from the Giants YouTube channel: a day in the life of third baseman J.D. Davis.

It’s fun to see the non-baseball side of things now and again, so it’s a treat seeing Davis and his girlfriend go to a coffee shop and mini golfing on game day, and talk about their excitement to take a trip to Toronto and New York. But what I really love is seeing the behind the scenes stuff on game day .... all the practice that goes on hours and hours before every single game, and the players having a grand old time hanging out and being buddies with each other. It’s fun. Bravo to the Giants content team for this one.

Speaking of things the Giants do well ... I’ve got an oldie but a goodie for you. A little under a week ago the Giants put out a video taking you on a tour of their recently-completed, $50 million development facility in Arizona. It’s awesome to see the facilities, especially since the tour guide is last year’s first-round pick, left-handed pitcher and designated hitter Reggie Crawford. Super cool video of a super cool facility with a super cool player.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off a six-game homestand before the All-Star break with a 6:45 p.m. PT game against the Seattle Mariners.