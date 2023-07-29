The San Francisco Giants take on the Boston Red Sox tonight in a national broadcast for game two of this three game series.

The Giants are going with an opener, right-handed rookie Ryan Walker. In 24 appearances Walker is 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA, a 3.85 FIP, and 38 strikeouts to nine walks in 33.1 innings. It’s his sixth time being used as an opener.

He’ll be facing off against Red Sox left-hander James Paxton, who enters today’s game with a 3.46 ERA, 2.42 FIP, with 18 walks to 75 strikeouts in 65 innings. Paxton’s last start was in the Red Sox’ 8-6 win against the New York Mets last Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits with a walk and seven strikeouts over six innings.

Lineups

WAR figures from Fangraphs

Giants

Austin Slater (R) — LF — 124 OPS+ (+0.9 WAR) Wilmer Flores (R) — 1B — 138 OPS+ (+1.5 WAR) J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 111 OPS+ (+1.8 WAR) Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 97 OPS+ (+2.1 WAR) Luis Matos (R) — CF — 81 OPS+ (-0.1 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — DH — 98 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) Marco Luciano (R) — SS — 11 OPS+ (0.0 WAR) Casey Schmitt (R) — 2B — 54 OPS+ (-0.7 WAR) Mike Yastrzemski (L) — RF — 102 OPS+ (+1.4 WAR)

P. Ryan Walker — RHP — 3.85 FIP (+0.3 WAR)

Red Sox

Jarren Duran (L) — LF — 129 OPS+ (+2.5 WAR) Justin Turner (R) — DH — 121 OPS+ (+1.6 WAR) Rafael Devers (L) — 3B — 124 OPS+ (+2.1 WAR) Triston Casas (L) — 1B — 126 OPS+ (+1.1 WAR) Adam Duvall (R) — CF — 128 OPS+ (+1.2 WAR) Alex Verdugo (L) — RF — 106 OPS+ (+2.1 WAR) Christian Arroyo (R) — 2B — 74 OPS+ (-0.1 WAR) Connor Wong (R) — C — 92 OPS+ (+1.0 WAR) Yu Chang (R) — SS — 52 OPS+ (+0.3 WAR)

P. James Paxton — LHP — 2.42 FIP (+1.4 WAR)

Game #105

Who: San Francisco Giants (56-48) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-47)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 4:15 p.m. PT.

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: Fox

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN