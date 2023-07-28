The San Francisco Giants welcome the Boston Red Sox to town to start a three-game series tonight at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-handed ace Logan Webb, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.48 ERA, 3.41 FIP, with 24 walks to 136 strikeouts in 134.1 innings pitched. Webb drew the bad luck stick in his last start in the Giants 10-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Saturday. He was hit hard and early by an aggressive Nationals offense who worked his pitch count high early, causing him to leave the game with just one out in the second, after allowing six runs on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

He’ll be facing off against Red Sox right-hander Kutter Crawford who, despite the name sounding right, is not actually one of Brandon Crawford’s children. This Crawford enters tonight’s game with a 4.04 ERA, 4.34 FIP with 17 walks to 69 strikeouts in 71.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Red Sox’ 5-4 loss to the New York Mets last Friday, in which he allowed four runs on four hits with two strikeouts in four innings.

Game #104

Who: San Francisco Giants (56-47) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-47)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:15 p.m. PT.

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN