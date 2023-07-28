Good morning, baseball fans!

One of the more exciting aspects of Wednesday night’s San Francisco Giants victory over the Oakland Athletics was the major league debut of top prospect Marco Luciano, whose ascension from Double-A Richmond, to Triple-A Sacramento and finally to the big leagues has been swift and much anticipated.

While he went 0-for-2 in his first game, he made contact both times, one a flyball to deep right.

Prior to being called up, Amy Gutierrez sat down with Luciano over on the team’s YouTube channel to discuss his history with the game, overcoming challenges along the way, and how he has made adjustments at different levels.

Quick programming note/not-so-humble brag: I will be out of town this weekend attending the Taylor Swift tour. So game threads and BPs will be pre-written and could have outdated information. I feel bad, but... /shrugs I guess I’ll just have to shake it off.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants welcome the Boston Red Sox to town as the begin a three-game series tonight at 7:15 p.m. PT at Oracle Park.