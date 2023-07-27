Will the Giants make the playoffs?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Two years after winning the NL West in a thrilling battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and one year after missing the MLB postseason entirely, the San Francisco Giants find themselves in the middle zone this year. They’ve spent the recent past holding onto one of the National League’s Wild Card spots, in a very tight race that features a lot of teams that could force they’re way in. And while they’ve yet to take a lead in the ultra-talented division, they’ve stayed within reach of first place in the NL West.

With six teams in the National League making the postseason, where do you see the Giants finishing? Will they eclipse the Dodgers, hold off the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres, and grab a shocking division win for the second time in three years? Will they hold firm in the Wild Card race and make the playoffs as a lower seed? Or will they fall off and miss the postseason entirely for the second straight year, and for the seventh time in the last eight seasons?

Only time will tell, but that shouldn’t stop any of us from putting on our psychic caps, putting in our predictions, and trying to figure out what the hell will happen.