The San Francisco Giants wrap up this short series against the Oakland Athletics tonight at Oracle Park.

It’s a battle of the rookies tonight, as Ryan Walker gets the start for the Giants. Walker enters tonight’s game with a 2.93 ERA, with eight walks to 35 strikeouts in 30.2 innings pitched. Walker’s last appearance for the Giants was to close out their 5-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Monday, in which he allowed two runs on two hits with a strikeout in two thirds of an inning.

He’ll be facing off against A’s left-handed rookie Hogan Harris, who enters tonight’s game with a 6.11 ERA with 22 walks to 46 strikeouts in 53 innings. His last start was in the A’s 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Thursday, in which he allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts in six innings.

The big news in the Giants lineup, of course, is 21 year-old touted prospect Marco Luciano will be making his major league debut, batting eighth and playing shortstop, just eight days after being called up to Triple-A Sacramento. You can read more in Bryan’s write up from the wee hours of this morning.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B Wilmer Flores, DH J.D. Davis, 3B Michael Conforto, LF Luis Matos, CF Patrick Bailey, C Mike Yastrzemski, RF Marco Luciano, SS Casey Schmitt, 2B

A’s

Tony Kemp, LF Zack Gelof, 2B Brent Rooker, DH JJ Bleday, CF Jordan Diaz, 1B Ramón Laureano, RF Aldemys Díaz, 3B Shea Langeliers, C Nick Allen, SS

P: Hogan Harris, LHP

Game #103

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland A’s

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT.

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN