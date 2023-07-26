Good morning, baseball fans!

Yesterday, MLB announced the 2024 spring training schedules, so let’s take a look at what the San Francisco Giants will be up to.

The Giants will commence spring training exhibition games on February 24th, 2024, with pitchers and catchers likely reporting the week before. Their first game will be against the Chicago Cubs, who, along with the Oakland Athletics, will be the team the Giants see the most for the duration of spring training games (three games each).

The Giants will face their division rivals twice each (though sadly both games against the Los Angeles Dodgers will be mid-week and likely not televised.)

As usual, the Giants and A’s will each host an exhibition game at home prior to the start of the season, which will kick off for the Giants on March 28th, 2024 with a four-game series on the road against the San Diego Padres.

You can check out the full schedule on MLB.com.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants wrap up this short series against the A’s tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT at Oracle Park.