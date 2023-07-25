After 11 road games in 11 days in four cities, the San Francisco Giants are finally back at home. We’ll see if being at home — or playing the lowly A’s — is the antidote needed for a team that countered their own seven-game winning streak with a six-game losing streak in which they scored just nine runs, total.

The Giants are giving the ball to righty Alex Cobb, whose fantastic season hit a bump in the road his last time out, when he gave up five runs in 4.1 innings. Prior to that, he’d allowed just one run in 12 innings in his last two starts. On the year, the All-Star is 6-3 with a 3.15 ERA, a 3.40 FIP, and 91 strikeouts to 27 walks in 100 innings.

On the other side is lefty Ken Waldichuk, one of the headliners in the trade that sent Frankie Montas to the New York Yankees. A 25 year old, Waldichuk is struggling mightily in his second season and first full season at the MLB level, with a 2-6 record, a 6.75 ERA, a 5.96 FIP, and 78 strikeouts to 49 walks in 80 innings. After an interlude coming out of the bullpen, Waldichuk has returned to the rotation for his last two games ... and has given up seven runs in eight innings.

Hopefully he can help the Giants break out of their slump. Enjoy the game, Giants fans.

Game #102

Who: San Francisco Giants (54-47) vs. Oakland A’s (28-74)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM