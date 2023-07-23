The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three-game series against the Washington Nationals this morning in Washington, D.C. as they hope to avoid getting swept.

You probably know more about today’s starting pitcher than I do. As I am off Sundays, this has been pre-written and as of 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, the Giants have yet to announce a starting pitcher for Sunday’s game.

Whoever it is, they’ll be facing off against Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore, who enters today’s game with a 4.59 ERA, 4.39 FIP, with 41 walks to 114 strikeouts in 96 innings pitched. Gore’s last start was in the Nationals’ 7-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday, in which he allowed five runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts in six and a third innings.

Game #100

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals

Where: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

When: 10:35 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM