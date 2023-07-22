Good morning, baseball fans.

I wish it was better news this morning, but unfortunately, it is my sad duty to note the passing of a musical legend. Tony Bennett, one of the most prolific American singers of all time, passed away Friday at the age of 96.

Bennett released over 70 albums over the course of his extraordinary and expansive career, winning 20 Grammy awards along the way.

Bennett’s friend and mentor Frank Sinatra had this to say of Bennett in a 1965 interview with Life magazine (per Associated Press reporting):

“For my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business. He excites me when I watch him. He moves me. He’s the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more.”

San Francisco Giants fans will perhaps always hold one of Bennett’s many classic songs particularly close to their hearts. His iconic “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” was not only one of his greatest hits, but will forever hold a special place in the heart of every Giants fan.

It calls to mind memories of lights on the empty field as fans make their way towards the exits with full hearts, smiles, and good memories. Not only has it been played at every home game win for decades, but the man himself has performed it multiple times to accompany the successes of the team.

The Giants, in turn, have paid respect to Bennett as well over the years. There’s a Tony Bennett suite at Oracle Park, and the team hosted a pre-game function for his 90th birthday in 2016, which introduced the flag that now flies over Willie Mays Plaza after every win, which has a heart on it, in a nod to Bennett.

The #SFGiants are saddened to hear of the loss of Tony Bennett, a true legend whose music will live on at Oracle Park. We cherish the memories of his friendship & many visits. We will remember him for leaving his heart in San Francisco. Our deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/tYzAsuEc5F — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 21, 2023

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play the Washington Nationals this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. PT.