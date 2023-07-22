The San Francisco Giants continue this three-game series against the Washington Nationals this afternoon in Washington, D.C.
Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-handed ace Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 3.11 ERA, 3.32 FIP, with 23 walks to 134 strikeouts in a league-leading 133 innings pitched. Webb’s last start was in the Giants’ 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, in which he allowed two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings.
He’ll be facing off against Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray, who enters today’s game with a 3.59 ERA, 4.86 FIP, with 48 walks to 94 strikeouts in 105.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Nationals’ 8-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, in which he allowed four runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts in five innings.
Lineups
Giants
- LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B
- Joc Pederson, DH
- J.D. Davis, 3B
- Michael Conforto, RF
- Mike Yastrzemski, LF
- Luis Matos, CF
- Blake Sabol, C
- Brett Wisely, 2B
- Casey Schmitt, SS
P: Logan Webb, RHP
Nationals
- CJ Abrams, SS
- Lane Thomas, RF
- Jeimer Candelario, 3B
- Joey Meneses, DH
- Keibert Ruiz, C
- Dominic Smith, 1B
- Corey Dickerson, LF
- Luis García, 2B
- Alex Call, CF
P: Josiah Gray, RHP
Game #99
Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals
Where: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.
When: 4:05 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: n/a
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM
