The San Francisco Giants continue this three-game series against the Washington Nationals this afternoon in Washington, D.C.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-handed ace Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 3.11 ERA, 3.32 FIP, with 23 walks to 134 strikeouts in a league-leading 133 innings pitched. Webb’s last start was in the Giants’ 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, in which he allowed two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings.

He’ll be facing off against Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray, who enters today’s game with a 3.59 ERA, 4.86 FIP, with 48 walks to 94 strikeouts in 105.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Nationals’ 8-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, in which he allowed four runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts in five innings.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B Joc Pederson, DH J.D. Davis, 3B Michael Conforto, RF Mike Yastrzemski, LF Luis Matos, CF Blake Sabol, C Brett Wisely, 2B Casey Schmitt, SS

P: Logan Webb, RHP

Nationals

CJ Abrams, SS Lane Thomas, RF Jeimer Candelario, 3B Joey Meneses, DH Keibert Ruiz, C Dominic Smith, 1B Corey Dickerson, LF Luis García, 2B Alex Call, CF

P: Josiah Gray, RHP

Game #99

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals

Where: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

When: 4:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM