The San Francisco Giants embark on a three-game series against the Washington Nationals this afternoon in our nation’s capital.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Alex Wood, who enters today’s game with a 4.53 ERA, 4.78 FIP, with 28 walks to 50 strikeouts in 53.2 innings pitched. Wood’s last start was in the Giants’ 8-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, in which he allowed one run on five hits in three and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Nationals right-handed rookie Jake Irvin, who enters today’s game with a 4.96 ERA, 5.25 FIP, with 29 walks to 44 strikeouts in 61.2 innings pitched. Irvin’s last start was in the Nationals’ 9-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, in which he allowed four runs on six hits in three innings.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B Joc Pederson, DH J.D. Davis, 3B Michael Conforto, RF Mike Yastrzemski, CF Patrick Bailey, C Blake Sabol, LF Brett Wisely, 2B Casey Schmitt, SS

P: Alex Wood, LHP

Nationals

CJ Abrams, SS Lane Thomas, RF Jeimer Candelario, 3B Joe Meneses, DH Keibert Ruiz, C Stone Garrett, LF Michael Chavis, 1B Luis García, 2B Alex Call, CF

P: Jake Irvin, RHP

Game #98

Who: San Francisco Giants (54-43) vs. Washington Nationals (38-58)

Where: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

When: 4:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM