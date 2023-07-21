The San Francisco Giants embark on a three-game series against the Washington Nationals this afternoon in our nation’s capital.
Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Alex Wood, who enters today’s game with a 4.53 ERA, 4.78 FIP, with 28 walks to 50 strikeouts in 53.2 innings pitched. Wood’s last start was in the Giants’ 8-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, in which he allowed one run on five hits in three and two thirds innings.
He’ll be facing off against Nationals right-handed rookie Jake Irvin, who enters today’s game with a 4.96 ERA, 5.25 FIP, with 29 walks to 44 strikeouts in 61.2 innings pitched. Irvin’s last start was in the Nationals’ 9-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, in which he allowed four runs on six hits in three innings.
Lineups
Giants
- LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B
- Joc Pederson, DH
- J.D. Davis, 3B
- Michael Conforto, RF
- Mike Yastrzemski, CF
- Patrick Bailey, C
- Blake Sabol, LF
- Brett Wisely, 2B
- Casey Schmitt, SS
P: Alex Wood, LHP
Nationals
- CJ Abrams, SS
- Lane Thomas, RF
- Jeimer Candelario, 3B
- Joe Meneses, DH
- Keibert Ruiz, C
- Stone Garrett, LF
- Michael Chavis, 1B
- Luis García, 2B
- Alex Call, CF
P: Jake Irvin, RHP
Game #98
Who: San Francisco Giants (54-43) vs. Washington Nationals (38-58)
Where: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.
When: 4:05 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: n/a
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM
