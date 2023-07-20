The San Francisco Giants wrap up this four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds this morning in Ohio.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be All Star right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 2.82 ERA, 3.16 FIP, with 23 walks to 91 strikeouts in 95.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, in which he allowed one run on one hit with two walks and five strikeouts in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against Reds left-handed rookie, Andrew Abbott. Abbott enters today’s game with a 2.45 ERA with 16 walks to 51 strikeouts in 47.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Reds’ 3-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, in which he allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts over six innings.

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater, LF Wilmer Flores, 1B Mike Yastrzemski, RF Patrick Bailey, C Luis Matos, CF Joc Pederson, DH David Villar, 3B Casey Schmitt, SS Brett Wisely, 2B

P: Alex Cobb, RHP

Reds

Elly De La Cruz, SS TJ Friedl, CF Spencer Steer, 3B Jake Fraley, RF Jonathan India, 2B Joey Votto, 1B Christian Encarnacion-Strand, DH Will Benson, LF Luke Maile, C

P: Andrew Abbott, LHP

Game #96

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds

Where: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

When: 9:35 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM