Good morning, baseball fans!

I’m back with you after a bit of a hiatus. And I’m happy to kick things off with some good news. Earlier this week, Awful Announcing posted the results of its first fan polling of MLB broadcasters since 2019.

It may come as no surprise to learn that our beloved San Francisco Giants broadcasters have once again landed on top. That would be because this is their fourth time topping the list in seven years of polls.

Mike Krukow, Duane Kuiper, Dave Flemming, Shawn Estes, Hunter Pence and Javier Lopez are credited for this year’s win (Jon Miller was not listed, likely just an oversight). Giants fans are well aware of how lucky we are in getting to listen to these guys call games every night. But it’s still nice to see them get their well-deserved flowers from fans around the game.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants wrap up this four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds this morning with some breakfast baseball at 9:35 a.m. PT.