If someone had looked at the MLB schedule and seen a nationally televised game in early July between the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, and had to pick which of those teams was nine games above .500 and which was nine games below .500, they probably would have gotten the answer wrong. But that’s where we stand as the two teams conclude their weekend series. And after the Giants won a thriller on Friday, before looking half asleep on Saturday, the series is there to be taken by either team.

Righty Ross Stripling gets the start for the Giants, and it’s his first since May 17. In 10 games and five starts this season, Stripling is 0-2 with a 6.88 ERA, a 6.25 FIP, and 29 strikeouts to 10 walks in 35.1 innings. He’s appeared once since returning from a roughly six-week IL stint, giving up one run in three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

On the other side is lefty David Peterson, who has gotten rocked this year. In nine starts, Peterson is 2-6 with a 7.00 ERA, a 4.57 FIP, and 50 strikeouts to 17 walks in 45 innings. He pitched six shutout innings against the Milwaukee Brewers his last time out, which ended a five-game stretch in which he allowed 27 runs in 24.1 innings.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater (R) — LF Wilmer Flores (R) — 1B Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B J.D. Davis (R) — DH Patrick Bailey (S) — C Luis Matos (R) — RF Brandon Crawford (L) — SS Casey Schmitt (R) — 3B Bryce Johnson (S) — CF

P. Ross Stripling — RHP

Mets

Brandon Nimmo (L) — CF Tommy Pham (R) — LF Francisco Lindor (S) — SS Pete Alonso (R) — DH Jeff McNeil (L) — 2B Starling Marte (R) — RF Mark Canha (R) — 1B Brett Baty (L) — 3B Francisco Alvarez (R) — C

P. David Peterson — LHP

Game #84

Who: San Francisco Giants (46-37) vs. New York Mets (37-46)

Where: Citi Field, Queens, New York

When: 4:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: ESPN (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM