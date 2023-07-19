The San Francisco Giants play game three of this four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon in Ohio.
Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Ross Stripling, who enters today’s game with a 6.11 ERA, 5.75 FIP with 11 walks to 40 strikeouts in 45.2 innings pitched. Stripling’s last start was in Friday’s 6-4 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates, in which he allowed two runs on five hits with six strikeouts in four and two thirds innings.
He’ll be facing off against Reds right-hander Graham Ashcraft, who enters today’s game with a 5.95 ERA, 5.26 FIP, with 37 walks to 63 strikeouts in 87.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Reds’ 7-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, in which he allowed one run on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts over six innings.
Lineups
Giants
- Joc Pederson, DH
- Mike Yastrzemski, RF
- Wilmer Flores, 1B
- Michael Conforto, LF
- Luis Matos, CF
- Blake Sabol, C
- David Villar, 3B
- Brett Wisely, 2B
- Casey Schmitt, SS
P: Ross Stripling, RHP
Reds
- Elly De La Cruz, SS
- TJ Friedl, CF
- Matt McClain, 2B
- Jake Fraley, RF
- Spencer Steer, 3B
- Joey Votto, DH
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B
- Tyler Stephenson, C
- Will Benson, LF
P: Graham Ashcraft, RHP
Game #96
Who: San Francisco Giants (54-41) vs. Cincinnati Reds (50-46)
Where: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio
When: 4:10 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: n/a
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM
