The San Francisco Giants play game three of this four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon in Ohio.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Ross Stripling, who enters today’s game with a 6.11 ERA, 5.75 FIP with 11 walks to 40 strikeouts in 45.2 innings pitched. Stripling’s last start was in Friday’s 6-4 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates, in which he allowed two runs on five hits with six strikeouts in four and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Reds right-hander Graham Ashcraft, who enters today’s game with a 5.95 ERA, 5.26 FIP, with 37 walks to 63 strikeouts in 87.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Reds’ 7-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, in which he allowed one run on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts over six innings.

Lineups

Giants

Joc Pederson, DH Mike Yastrzemski, RF Wilmer Flores, 1B Michael Conforto, LF Luis Matos, CF Blake Sabol, C David Villar, 3B Brett Wisely, 2B Casey Schmitt, SS

P: Ross Stripling, RHP

Reds

Elly De La Cruz, SS TJ Friedl, CF Matt McClain, 2B Jake Fraley, RF Spencer Steer, 3B Joey Votto, DH Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B Tyler Stephenson, C Will Benson, LF

P: Graham Ashcraft, RHP

Game #96

Who: San Francisco Giants (54-41) vs. Cincinnati Reds (50-46)

Where: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

When: 4:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM