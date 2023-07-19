Happy Wednesday, San Francisco Giants fans.

In case you missed the news yesterday, Marco Luciano — one of the top prospects on the Giants and in baseball for the last half-decade or so — was promoted to AAA Sacramento. That means he’s officially knocking on the door of the Majors.

But will we see his debut this year? There are plenty of reasons we might, and plenty of reasons we might not.

For instance, we might see him because:

It would be really exciting.

He’s a top prospect for a reason.

Brandon Crawford is dinged up, Thairo Estrada is injured, Casey Schmitt hit the rookie wall, Brett Wisely is scuffling, and Isan Díaz is some combination of those things.

He’s already on the 40-man roster so they don’t need to clear a space for him.

Seeing his MLB readiness will make offseason decisions a lot easier.

We might not see him because:

He’s historically struggled when starting new levels so he might not even play well in Sacramento.

Unlike Schmitt, Luciano has yet to play an inning at any position in his career other than shortstop, so there’s no path for him unless Crawford is injured or he starts playing first, second, third, or the outfield.

They might not want to start his service clock.

We’re nearing the trade deadline and the Giants might add veteran depth at the middle infield positions.

Estrada might be back before too terribly long.

So ... will we see him?

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play the third game of their four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds today at 4:10 p.m. PT.