It’s time for the second game in the four-game series between the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds. But first, we need to finish the first game.

Monday’s series opener was paused in the eighth inning after weather shut things down. After a delay for a while, the game was officially postponed, to be finished today. It’s scheduled to resume at 2:40 p.m. PT, and here’s the situation: it’s the top of the eighth inning, and the score is tied 2-2. J.D. Davis is batting for the Giants, with no balls or strikes yet in the count. Joc Pederson is on third base, Wilmer Flores is on second base, and there’s one out.

The second game is still scheduled to start at 4:10 p.m. PT, though that could obviously change if the first game takes it’s sweet time reaching a conclusion. Update: the second game starts at 4:20 p.m. PT now.

For the Giants, righty Anthony DeSclafani is slated to return from the Injured List and get the start. In 17 starts this year, DeSclafani is 3-8 with a 4.44 ERA, a 4.12 FIP, and 72 strikeouts to 18 walks in 93.1 innings. He started the season very strong but has been struggling a bit lately. In his last outing, back on July 1, he gave up three runs in as many innings to the New York Mets. It’s unclear what the corresponding move will be to get DeSclafani back on the roster, or if there even needs to be one. Teams get an additional player for doubleheaders, and I’m not sure what the rule is when it’s one game and an additional two innings. Update: they do, but the Giants are still making a corresponding move. Tristan Beck has been optioned to AAA while center fielder Bryce Johnson is the extra player for the day.

The Reds are sending righty Luke Weaver to the mound. An eight-year veteran in his first year with Cincinnati, Weaver is really struggling. In 15 starts he’s 2-2 with a 7.00 ERA, a 5.74 FIP, and 58 strikeouts to 23 walks in 73.1 innings. Being a starter with a 7.00 ERA but just two losses in 15 games is pretty miraculous. Weaver has given up five earned runs in three of his last five starts.

Enjoy the game(s). Go Giants!

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B Joc Pederson (L) — LF Wilmer Flores (R) — DH Michael Conforto (L) — RF Mike Yastrzemski (L) — CF J.D. Davis (R) — 3B Blake Sabol (L) — C Brett Wisely (L) — 2B Casey Schmitt (R) — SS

P. Anthony DeSclafani — RHP

Reds

Elly De La Cruz (S) — SS TJ Friedl (L) — CF Matt McLain (R) — 2B Jake Fraley (L) — RF Jonathan India (R) — DH Joey Votto (L) — 1B Spencer Steer (R) — 3B Will Benson (L) — LF Curt Casali (R) — C

P. Luke Weaver — RHP

Game #95

Who: San Francisco Giants (53-41) vs. Cincinnati Reds (50-45)

Where: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM