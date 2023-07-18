Happy Tuesday, San Francisco Giants fans.

The Giants kicked off a four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, but didn’t make it very far. In the eighth inning, the game was postponed due to weather. We waited and waited and ... it never resumed.

But it will resume today! The game is scheduled to pick up where it left off at 2:40 p.m. PT today, and will then be followed by the regularly scheduled second game of the series, which is slated for 4:10 p.m. PT. That’s a tight window!

The game is tied 2-2, thanks to four solo home runs: Austin Slater and Wilmer Flores for the Giants, and Matt McLain and Jonathan India for the Reds. The Giants will have a good opportunity to take the lead, as J.D. Davis will bat with one out in the top of the eighth, with Joc Pederson at third base and Wilmer Flores at second base.

It’s not exactly a traditional doubleheader, just a ... uhh .... game-and-a-fifther, or something like that. Still a chance to win twice in one day, which I’m here for.

So do that, Giants.