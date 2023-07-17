Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans.

The Giants have kicked the second half off in style, sweeping the Pittsburgh Pirates in their first three games after the All-Star break. They’re embarking on a season-long 11-game road trip, and things have started very well. Not only did the Giants win a 10-inning thriller on Sunday, but the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and San Diego Padres all lost, too. What a lovely day!

Next up is an exciting series against a surprisingly good team: the Cincinnati Reds. It’s a four-game series, and reinforcements are on the way: the Giants announced on Sunday that Anthony DeSclafani, who is on the 15-day Injured List, is Tuesday’s probable starter. DeSclafani pitched well in his lone rehab start, and now he’ll get to help stabilize the rotation.

The Giants currently have the maximum of 13 pitchers on their active roster, so the corresponding move will have to involve a pitcher, whether it’s optioning, DFA’ing, or placing someone else on the IL.

The rest of the planned rotation: Logan Webb tonight, Ross Stripling Wednesday, and Alex Cobb Thursday.

##What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off their series with the Reds today at 4:10 p.m. PT.