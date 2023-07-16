The San Francisco Giants have started the second half in style, winning their first two games after the All-Star break, and running their winning streak to four games. After a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, the Giants are in position to kick off the second half with a sweep.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch it with your regularly scheduled provider, as this game is only available on Peacock.

The Giants are giving the ball to lefty Alex Wood, who returns to the rotation. It’s been a season of injuries and so-so performances for Wood, who has pitched in 13 games and made nine starts. On the year, he’s 4-3 with a 4.68 ERA, a 4.74 FIP, and 49 strikeouts to 25 walks in 50 innings. He was dynamic his last time out, pitching five scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Colorado Rockies. It was the second time in his last three outings that Wood had pitched five scoreless innings in relief, which prompted Gabe Kapler to say that Wood “earned it.”

For the Pirates it’s righty Osvaldo Bido, a 27 year old in his debut season. Bido has pitched in six games and made five starts, and is 1-1 with a 4.44 ERA, a 3.73 FIP, and 22 strikeouts to 10 walks in 24.1 innings.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Game #93

Who: San Francisco Giants (51-41) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-51)

Where: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

When: 9:05 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: Peacock

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM