7/15 Gamethread: Giants @ Pirates

The San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4 on Friday night, opening the second half of the season in style, and pushing their win streak to three games. Now they’ll go for a series win which, in my opinion, they really would be smart to achieve.

On the mound is their newly-minted All-Star, righty Alex Cobb. A 12-year veteran who pitched a scoreless inning in the NL’s win on Tuesday, Cobb makes his 17th start of the year. He’s 6-2 with a 2.91 ERA, a 3.04 FIP, and 86 strikeouts to 21 walks in 89.2 innings. In his last non-All-Star outing, Cobb pitched six shutout innings against the Seattle Mariners.

For the Pirates it’s fellow righty Johan Oviedo, a 25 year old who is already in his fourth pro season. He’s made 18 starts this year and is 3-10 with a 4.75 ERA, a 4.19 FIP, and 87 strikeouts to 40 walks in 100.1 innings. His 10 losses lead the National League this year. Oviedo has been roughed up lately, as he’s given up 13 earned runs in his last two starts combined. The Giants will certainly have their chances.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans! Here’s to a four-game winning streak, please.

Game #92

Who: San Francisco Giants (50-41) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-50)

Where: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

When: 4:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM