The Giants started the second half of the season in style, winning a thrilling 6-4 game over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night to kick off an 11-game road trip. One of the stars was right fielder Michael Conforto, who had two hits, reached base three times, had a huge two-run single, and stole a base.

But he also gave us cause for concern. Conforto led off the ninth inning by getting hit by a pitch, and was replaced by pinch-runner Brett Wisely. With Thairo Estrada and Mitch Haniger both on the Injured List because of getting plunked, it was fair to start to worry.

Thankfully it seems that everything is fine. After the game, the Giants revealed that Conforto won’t be getting x-rays, which suggests there’s nothing serious going on.

No x rays for Conforto, seems like he’s probably ok. Slater has a little heel bruise from play along the line, also not a major concern at this point. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) July 15, 2023

It wouldn’t be surprising if Conforto gets a day off to fully heal up, but it looks like he should be good going forward.

What time do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants conclude their series against the Pirates this weekend with a Saturday game at 4:05 p.m. PT and a Sunday morning game at 9:05 a.m. PT.