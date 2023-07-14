It’s time for the second half of the season! The San Francisco Giants are kicking off an 11-game road trip with a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Unfortunately, the game is only viewable on Apple TV+, for which you need a subscription (a seven-day trial is free, though).

The Giants are giving the first start after the break to righty Ross Stripling, who is still trying to find his groove after joining the Giants in the offseason. He’s struggled with both performance and injuries, and in 12 games (seven starts) is 0-2 with a 6.37 ERA, a 5.99 FIP, and 34 strikeouts to 11 walks in 41 innings. In three appearances since returning from the Injured List, Stripling has allowed eight hits, one walk, and three runs in 8.2 innings.

On the other side is the ageless wonder, lefty Rich Hill. It’s the 19th start of the year for the 43-year old southpaw, who is playing in his 19th season and for his 12th team. He’s 7-9 on the year with a 4.78 ERA, a 4.43 FIP, and 91 strikeouts to 39 walks in 98 innings. He’s been struggling lately, as he’s allowed 12 earned runs in 15 innings over his last three starts.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans! Start the second half strong!

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater (R) — LF — 149 OPS+ (+0.9 WAR) Wilmer Flores (R) — 1B — 117 OPS+ (+0.6 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 104 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 119 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 121 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 120 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) Luis Matos (R) — CF — 82 OPS+ (+0.1 WAR) Casey Schmitt (R) — 2B — 62 OPS+ (-0.3 WAR) Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 76 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR)

P. Ross Stripling — RHP — 5.99 FIP (-0.4 WAR)

Pirates

Jack Suwinski (L) — CF — 135 OPS+ (+2.4 WAR) Bryan Reynolds (S) — LF — 112 OPS+ (+1.3 WAR) Henry Davis (R) — RF — 81 OPS+ (-0.1 WAR) Carlos Santana (S) — 1B — 90 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR) Ji Man Choi (S) — DH — 48 OPS+ (-0.2 WAR) Jared Triolo (R) — 3B — 97 OPS+ (+0.1 WAR) Tucupita Marcano (L) — SS — 79 OPS+ (-0.2 WAR) Nick Gonzales (R) — 2B — 116 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR) Austin Hedges (R) — C — 27 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR)

P. Rich Hill — LHP — 4.32 FIP (+0.9 WAR)

Game #91

Who: San Francisco Giants (49-41) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-49)

Where: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

When: 4:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: Apple TV+

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM