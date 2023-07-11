MLB Draft Day 3 open thread

It’s the final day of the 2023 MLB Draft. Can the San Francisco Giants continue their hot streak? According to Kiley McDaniel, so far they’ve “nailed.”

As for me, I can’t believe they drafted Maui Ahuna! My brain will only let me say his name as Big Ahuna Burger.

You can go back and read Steven’s recap of the draft here, but here are all the picks to this point:

Round 1, 16th pick: 1B/RHP Bryce Eldridge, #23 prospect on MLB.com

Round 2, 52nd pick: SS Walker Martin, #30 prospect on MLB.com

Round 2C, 69th pick: LHP Joe Whitman, #37 prospect on MLB.com

Round 3, 85th pick: SS Cole Foster, # 95 prospect on MLB.com

Round 4, 117th pick: SS Maui Ahuna, #48 prospect on MLB.com

Round 5, pick 153rd: 2B Quinn McDaniel

Round 6, 180th pick: C Luke Shliger, #170 prospect on MLB.com

Round 7, 210th pick: OF Scott Bandura

Round 8, 240th pick: RHP Josh Bostick, #176 prospect on MLB.com

Round 9, 270th pick: 3B Charlie Szykowny

Round 10, 300th pick: RHP Ryan Vanderhei

I look at that list and I think the Giants might want to draft some more pitchers. Today, in the final rounds, 11-20, the Giants have a lot of nice round number overall picks:

330, 360, 390, 420, 450, 480, 510, 540, 570, 600