Happy Tuesday, San Francisco Giants fans.

The Giants have been adding players over the last two days, and will add more today. But while the team restocks talent in the MLB Draft, two of their best players are celebrating their accomplishments. Right-handed pitchers Alex Cobb and Camilo Doval are both in Seattle for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, where they’ve both earned their first selections.

I don’t have anything profound to say. Here are some good pictures of them.

Juan Soto: The King of Selfies#AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/JkRTciIHcI — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 11, 2023

Our All-Stars:

Camilo Doval

Alex Cobb

Head Athletic Trainer, Anthony Reyes pic.twitter.com/oiOqY2dHvT — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 10, 2023

Giants All-Stars “Tranquilo Camilo” Doval and Alex Cobb during media access at All-Star Game in Seattle pic.twitter.com/nSoGMFDFb5 — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) July 10, 2023

The All-Star Game is tonight at 5:00 p.m. PT on FOX. Enjoy!