Tuesday BP: The Giants are having fun at the All-Star Game

As they should!

By Brady Klopfer
Camilo Doval and Alex Cobb posing at the All-Star Game Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Happy Tuesday, San Francisco Giants fans.

The Giants have been adding players over the last two days, and will add more today. But while the team restocks talent in the MLB Draft, two of their best players are celebrating their accomplishments. Right-handed pitchers Alex Cobb and Camilo Doval are both in Seattle for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, where they’ve both earned their first selections.

I don’t have anything profound to say. Here are some good pictures of them.

The All-Star Game is tonight at 5:00 p.m. PT on FOX. Enjoy!

