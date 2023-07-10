2023 Draft Day 2 Recap

The San Francisco Giants impressed with their first three picks in the draft, taking two-way player RHP/1B Bryce Eldridge, SS Walker Martin, and LHP Joe Whitman.

Four of the Giants eight picks on the day were ranked by MLB in the top-200 prospects. They drafted four infielders, one catcher, one outfielder and two right-handed pitchers—all with game experience at the collegiate level.

Below are the picks from Day 2.

Round 3, 85th pick: SS Cole Foster, # 95 prospect on MLB.com

Scouting grades (20-80 scale): Hit: 50 | Power: 45 | Run: 50 | Arm: 55 | Field: 50 | Overall: 45

Foster, a 21 year old switch-hitting infielder, just finished his third year at Auburn.

He was considered the second-best shortstop in the 2020 Texas high school class but went un-picked in the shortened draft. At Auburn, he’s bounced from second base in his sophomore year to shortstop as a junior. He’s made positive adjustments at the plate with an all-field approach and an ability to work some walks, showing considerable improvements in all slash line components.

A switch hitter with a reliable glove—the front office again valuing versatility in their picks.

2023 stats at Auburn: .336 / .429 / .570 and 15 HR, 30 BB, 50 K over 223 ABs

Round 4, 117th pick: SS Maui Ahuna, #48 prospect on MLB.com

Scouting grades: Hit: 45 | Power: 45 | Run: 65 | Arm: 60 | Field: 60 | Overall: 50

Ahuna is San Francisco’s third shortstop picked in the 2023 draft. The Hawaiian was viewed as a potential first-round pick as recent as last year, batting .396/.479/.634 in his sophomore year at Kansas.

His value fell after transferring to Tennessee, seeing some significant drops in his slash-line in his junior season

From the MLB Draft prospect bio:

Ahuna employs an aggressive approach and uses a leg kick, and he’s not barreling the ball as regularly as he had in the past. He’s a streaky hitter because his left-handed swing gets too long and he hasn’t shown much ability to make adjustments. He uses an uppercut stroke to produce surprising power for someone listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds and has the upside of 15-20 homers per season.

The impatience at the plate doesn’t match the typical Giant bat profile, but that’s what the minor leagues are for. Patience can be taught, raw athleticism—not so much. He’s a great defender backed-up by a great arm, excellent speed, and some sneaky power coming from his lanky frame.

Upside, upside, upside.

2023 stats at Tennessee: .312 / .425 / .537 with 29 XBH, 37 BB, 77 K over 205 AB.

Round 5, pick 153rd: 2B Quinn McDaniel

Another middle infielder, but this one is from Downeast, the exact opposite place of Ahuna’s native Hawaii.

The local Mainiac McDaniel just finished his third season for the University of Maine Black Bears and made an appearance at the 2023 Combine.

All of the 20 year old’s hitting stats should probably be taken with a little bit of salt given the conference he played in—still he significantly improved at the plate each year of his collegiate career. What caught the eye of the Giants Front Office was the right-handed hitters base-on-balls numbers. His 60 walks in 2023 set the America East record. McDaniel backed up that eye with plus-speed on the base paths, swiping 32 bags out of 38 attempts last season.

2023 Maine stats: 354/.513/.688 with 31 XBH including 16 home runs, 60 BB, and 44 K over 192 AB/ 261 PA.

MAKE IT TWO MCDANIEL HOMERS



Quinn McDaniel with his SECOND Home Run of the Game!!



11-9 Hawks#BlackBearNation | #AEBase | #WinEverything pic.twitter.com/kv6RvM4GpT — Maine Baseball (@MaineBaseball) May 20, 2022

Round 6, 180th pick: C Luke Shliger, #170 prospect on MLB.com

Scouting grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 40 | Run: 40 | Arm: 50 | Field: 45 | Overall: 40

Shliger is another prospect who has shown a discerning eye at the plate. Over the past two seasons at Maryland, he’s started 125 games and the 21 year old catcher worked 123 walks against 98 Ks.

From MLB prospect:

Shliger is a compact, squatty-framed backstop who has shown the ability to make a lot of contact from the left side of the plate. He has a very patient approach, walking more than he’s struck out in his college career. While he’s put up double-digit home run totals the past two years as he’s good at finding the barrel, he’s very much a hit-over-power type. The fact that he hit well, but with virtually no pop, in the Cape Cod League last summer adds to the concerns about a lack of future impact.

The mustache isn’t perfect, but he’s young.

Round 7, 210th pick: OF Scott Bandura

The Giants are getting a little hoity-toity with the number 210 pick with Ivy Leaguer Bandura. And it’s not Cornell either, but one of the big ones.

Bandura started every game of the 2023 season for the Princeton Tigers and was an All-Ivy First Team selection.

Injured in 2022, Bandura exploded at the plate his junior year with a 1.119 OPS over 182 AB and showed off a decent BB-to-K ratio (31 BB to 36 K). This deep in the draft, its really not about what a player has done but physical potential. Bandura’s 6’ 4’’ frame and sweet lefty swing with contact and power definitely teases some promise.

He’s also no stranger to the national stage, having played in 2014 Little League World Series at Williamsport catching for Mo’ne Davis.

Round 8, 240th pick: RHP Josh Bostick, #176 prospect on MLB.com

Scouting grades: Fastball: 55 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 45 | Control: 45 | Overall: 40

Bostick is a 6’4’’ right-handed pitcher playing for Grayson Junior College in Texas. He averages a 91-94 MPH fastball but has touched 97 with some nice carry on the pitch.

His 15.9 K/3 strikeout rate last season was the third best in the NJCAA.

Considering his height, it feels reasonable that he could get that average velocity up. His slider is his best secondary pitch and scouts have seen promise from his change-up. In general, Bostick lacks control and consistency on the mound. His raw abilities certainly need molding to be viable professionally.

Round 9, 270th pick: 3B Charlie Szykowny

Were at the point in the evening where most picks aren’t accompanied with a screen graphic and are sometimes stumping the MLB Draft broadcast hosts.

Szykowny was the 2023 MVC newcomer of the year as a graduate student at University of Illinois- Chicago. He started in all 52 games this past season and led the D-1 Flames in home runs, hits, and batting average in his first year playing at that level.

Charlie Szykowny had a season to remember in his first year in Chicago! @MVCsports Newcomer of the Year!#FireUpFlames pic.twitter.com/dFAQYugWe1 — UIC Baseball ⚾️ (@UIC_Baseball) May 23, 2023

Again, it might be Szykowny’s physical size (6’4’’ & 225 lbs) that is the most compelling facet of his game. That, and the fact that he has two Y’s and a Z in his last name.

Round 10, 300th pick: RHP Ryan Vanderhei

Vanderhei was previously drafted in the 38th round by Arizona in 2019. He spent most of his collegiate career with Kansas, but spent his senior year at Texas Christian University, getting work as both a starter and reliever.

The college numbers are nothing special, but he has a high-90s fastball that got some people chatty along with a slider accompaniment. If there’s a future for Vanderhei, it’s probably in the bullpen.

He’s also tall (6’ 6’’), but not nearly as tall as Randy Johnson (6’ 10’’) who is also not as tall as Sean Hjelle (6’ 11’’). So...do with that what you will.