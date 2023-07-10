MLB Draft 2023 - Who will become Giant?

The three day draft takes place in Seattle and features one of the deepest talent pools in more than a decade. Can the San Francisco Giants find some headliners **and** hidden gems?

We won’t know for a few years at least how the San Francisco Giants did in the 2023 draft, but it’s worth noting that this is now the fifth draft of the Farhan Zaidi era and it’s happening in a year with a deep talent pool the likes of which hasn’t been seen in a dozen years.

The three-day 20-round draft goes Sunday through Tuesday. Rounds 1, 2, and the competitive balance picks are up first beginning 4pm Pacific live from Seattle. Rounds 3-10 are on Monday starting at 11am Pacific, and then 11-20 on the day of the All-Star Game (Tuesday) also at 11am. Monday & Tuesdays picks can be seen via MLB.com.

The Giants have the 16th pick of every round along with a pick in the competitive balance round after the Yankees signed Carlos Rodon. They have a bonus pool of $9,916,900 and a first round slot value of $4,326,600.

Picks so far:

Bryce Eldridge - 1B/RHP, James Madison High School, VA

Walker Martin - SS, Eaton High School, CO

Joe Whitman - LHP, Kent State, OH