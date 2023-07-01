After a brilliant and exciting comeback on Friday, the San Francisco Giants are back in the win column. And new they have a chance to earn yet another road series win against the bizarre New York Mets.

The Giants are playing shorthanded. In addition to Michael Conforto being hurt but not on the IL, LaMonte Wade Jr. is not playing against a righty due to back discomfort. Both players are, reportedly, a possibility to pinch-hit.

San Francisco is giving the ball to righty Anthony DeSclafani, who makes his 17th start. He’s 4-7 on the year, with a 4.28 ERA, a 3.74 FIP, and 69 strikeouts to 18 walks in 90.1 innings. He stopped a streak of scuffling his last time out, giving up two runs in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

On the other side is a pitcher who epitomizes the season the Mets are having: righty Justin Verlander. The reigning Cy Young winner, who has won the award in both of his last two healthy seasons, Verlander is struggling in his first year with the Mets after signing a two-year, $86.7 million contract. In 10 starts, the 40-year old future Hall of Famer is 2-4 with a 4.11 ERA, a 4.23 FIP, and 49 strikeouts to 15 walks in 57 innings. But he did pitch five scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers his last time out.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

WAR stats from Fangraphs

Giants

Joc Pederson (L) — RF — 134 OPS+ (+1.0 WAR) Wilmer Flores (R) — 1B — 111 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR) J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 123 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 143 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 108 OPS+ (+2.6 WAR) Blake Sabol (L) — DH — 92 OPS+ (+0.6 WAR) Austin Slater (R) — LF — 146 OPS+ (+0.9 WAR) Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 78 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR) Luis Matos (R) — CF — 58 OPS+ (0.0 WAR)

P. Anthony DeSclafani — RHP — 3.74 FIP (+1.5 WAR)

Mets

Brandon Nimmo (L) — CF — 130 OPS+ (+2.5 WAR) Francisco Lindor (S) — SS — 106 OPS+ (+2.4 WAR) Jeff McNeil (L) — RF — 88 OPS+ (+0.9 WAR) Pete Alonso (R) — 1B — 123 OPS+ (+1.5 WAR) Daniel Vogelbach (L) — DH — 89 OPS+ (-0.2 WAR) Tommy Pham (R) — LF — 138 OPS+ (+1.3 WAR) Brett Baty (L) — 3B — 91 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR) Francisco Alvarez (R) — C — 98 OPS+ (+1.0 WAR) Luis Guillorme (R) — 2B — 97 OPS+ (+0.2 WAR)

P. Justin Verlander — RHP — 4.23 FIP (+0.7 WAR)

Game #83

Who: San Francisco Giants (46-36) vs. New York Mets (36-46)

Where: Citi Field, Queens, New York

When: 1:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM