It’s time for a new series, and the San Francisco Giants are back at home to try and build on their momentum after sweeping the Colorado Rockies. They’ve got a good opponent to help them in that quest, as they’re facing a Chicago Cubs team that has lost four straight games.

Roster note: the Giants initially had J.D. Davis playing third base and hitting fifth, but he was a late scratch due to hip tightness. Casey Schmitt takes his spot.

The Giants are turning to righty Anthony DeSclafani, who makes his 13th start of the year. He’s 4-5 on the year, with a 3.97 ERA, a 3.77 FIP, and 51 strikeouts to 12 walks in 70.1 innings. After starting the year red hot, DeSclafani has hit a rough patch. He gave up six runs (five earned) in just three innings against the Baltimore Orioles his last time out, and in his last three games has surrendered 16 runs (12 earned) in 15 innings. But even so, he still leads the National League with just 1.5 walks per nine innings.

On the other side is righty Marcus Stroman, who leads the Majors with 13 starts. There was a lot of mutual interest between Stroman and the Giants when he was a free agent before the 2022 season, and it’s not hard to see why San Francisco was interested. He’s had a divine season, with a 6-4 record, a 2.39 ERA, a 3.49 FIP, and 68 strikeouts to 27 walks in 79 innings. He leads the National League in WHIP (1.000) and hits per nine innings (5.9), so the Giants hitters will have their work cut out for them. He’s been elite in his last two outings, giving up just one unearned run in six innings against the San Diego Padres, and dealing a complete game shutout one-hitter against the borderline-unbeatable Tampa Bay Rays.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

WAR data courtesy of Fangraphs.

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 144 OPS+ — +1.8 WAR Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 124 OPS+ — +2.2 WAR Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 120 OPS+ — +0.3 WAR Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 124 OPS+ — +1.0 WAR Mike Yastrzemski (L) — CF — 110 OPS+ — +0.9 WAR Blake Sabol (L) — LF — 107 OPS+ — +0.8 WAR Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 133 OPS+ — +0.7 WAR Casey Schmitt (R) — 3B — 94 OPS+ — +0.4 WAR Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 74 OPS+ — +0.3 WAR

P. Anthony DeSclafani — RHP — 3.77 FIP — +1.2 WAR

Cubs

Nick Madrigal (R) — 2B — 61 OPS+ — -0.1 WAR Mike Tauchman (L) — CF — 104 OPS+ — +0.3 WAR Seiya Suzuki (R) — RF — 114 OPS+ — +0.9 WAR Ian Happ (S) — DH — 116 OPS+ — +1.2 WAR Dansby Swanson (R) — SS — 110 OPS+ — +2.5 WAR Matt Mervis (L) — 1B — 45 OPS+ — -0.6 WAR Patrick Wisdom (R) — 3B — 102 OPS+ — +0.6 WAR Christopher Morel (R) — LF — 153 OPS+ — +0.5 WAR Tucker Barnhart (L) — C — 21 OPS+ — -0.1 WAR

P. Marcus Stroman — RHP — 3.49 FIP — +1.6 WAR

Game #63

Who: San Francisco Giants (32-30) vs. Chicago Cubs (26-36)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM