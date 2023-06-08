After a delightful comeback win on Wednesday night, the San Francisco Giants are going for the sweep against the Colorado Rockies this afternoon. A sweep would be nice! The Giants only have done that one time this year!

Unfortunately, they’ll be without one of their stars of the series. Catcher Patrick Bailey, who had a triple and two doubles on Tuesday, and had the go-ahead pinch-hit safety squeeze on Wednesday, was scheduled to catch today but has been pulled due to neck tightness. The Giants are saying it is not serious and that he’s day-to-day, and may be available off the bench in this game.

Mike Yastrzemski also gets a day off against a righty, so hopefully that’s just a day off and not an injury popping up a day late after his collision with Austin Slater on Tuesday.

Pitching for the Giants is righty Alex Cobb, who is 5-2 on the year with a 2.71 ERA, a 3.43 FIP, and 64 strikeouts to 18 walks in 69.2 innings. He was fantastic his last time out, pitching 7.2 scoreless innings against a dangerous Baltimore Orioles team.

On the other side is righty Chase Anderson, who has returned to the NL West. Anderson spent his first two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks way back in 2014 and 2015. He’s been out of the division since, bouncing around on five different teams before finding his way to the Rockies this year (after a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Rays). He’s having a very funny season after six games (four starts), as he has a 1.69 ERA, a 4.75 FIP, and just 12 strikeouts to six walks in 26.2 innings. He gave up two runs in six innings against the Kansas City Royals his last time out, though only had two strikeouts.

Enjoy the game everyone!

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 150 OPS+ — +1.9 fWAR Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 122 OPS+ — +2.1 fWAR Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 126 OPS+ — +0.3 fWAR J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 133 OPS+ — +1.7 fWAR Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 117 OPS+ — +0.8 fWAR Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 77 OPS+ — +0.1 fWAR Blake Sabol (L) — C — 104 OPS+ — +0.7 fWAR Austin Slater (R) — CF — 157 OPS+ — +0.5 fWAR Casey Schmitt (R) — SS — 100 OPS+ — +0.4 fWAR

P. Alex Cobb — RHP — 3.43 FIP — +1.3 fWAR

Rockies

Charlie Blackmon (L) — DH — 105 OPS+ — +0.2 fWAR Jurickson Profar (S) — LF — 85 OPS+ — -0.8 fWAR Ryan McMahon (L) — 3B — 107 OPS+ — +0.9 fWAR Elias Díaz (R) — C — 114 OPS+ — +1.2 fWAR Randal Grichuk (R) — RF — 126 OPS+ — +0.6 fWAR Nolan Jones (L) — 1B — 125 OPS+ — +0.2 fWAR Ezequiel Tovar (R) — SS — 77 OPS+ — +0.8 fWAR Harold Castro (L) — 2B — 61 OPS+ — -0.5 fWAR Brenton Doyle (R) — CF — 65 OPS+ — +0.6 fWAR

P. Chase Anderson — RHP — 4.75 FIP — +0.3 fWAR

Game #62

Who: San Francisco Giants (31-30) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-37)

Where: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

When: 12:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network, out of market only (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM