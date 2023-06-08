Happy Thursday, San Francisco Giants fans. The Giants have a chance to sweep the Colorado Rockies today, which would, indeed, make it a very happy Thursday. Let’s root for that!

To get you ready for the game, the Giants content team released a pretty fantastic video: the 10 baseball essentials, according to second baseman Thairo Estrada.

The video is a play on a popular YouTube series from GQ, in which celebrities show their 10 essential items that they can’t live without. Needless to say, Estrada’s baseball-specific take is a little bit more relatable to we plebes ... I can understand how a peanut butter and jelly sandwich is essential more than I can understand how a Gucci scarf is.

But while the video is funny from that standpoint, it’s primarily just a fun and cool video of Estrada talk about some things that are important to his emotions, superstitions, and performance. Give it a watch!

Estrada is back in the lineup after being placed on the 10-day Injured List, and has emerged as one of the best second basemen in the sport. I, for one, hope we get a chance to see him at his first All-Star Game in July, though it’s certainly a packed position to try and emerge from.

Either way, Thairo’s the best. Thairo forever. Go Thairo.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Rockies conclude their three-game sweet today at 12:10 p.m. PT. The Giants will be going for a sweep, which would be nice.