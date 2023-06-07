After a doubles-filled 10-4 win on Tuesday night, the San Francisco Giants have a chance to earn a series win against the Colorado Rockies with a win tonight ... and set themselves up for a chance at a sweep on Thursday. The Giants have lost the last two series they played, which broke a streak of four consecutive series victories. It would be nice to get back in the series win column, and the Giants do need to start capitalizing against bad teams ... which the Rockies most certainly are.

Good news for San Francisco then: they’re giving the ball to their ace, Logan Webb. After a slow start to the year, Webb has returned to form, and in 12 starts is 4-6 with a 2.85 ERA, a 3.33 FIP, and 82 strikeouts to 15 walks in 79 innings. His 5.47 strikeouts per walk are tops in the National League, which is critical at a ballpark where you do not want to be giving away free baserunners. Webb gave up three runs to the Baltimore Orioles in his last outing, but went seven innings. It was the sixth time in his last eight starts that Webb made it through seven innings, and during that time he has a 1.95 ERA and a 2.98 FIP. He’s given up just 12 runs in those eight starts, after giving up 16 runs (13 earned) in his first four starts of the year. It’s safe to say he’s back.

For the Rockies, it’s righty Connor Seabold, who is in his first year with Colorado and his third year in the Majors. Seabold is 1-2 on the year, with a 5.40 ERA, a 5.37 FIP, and 32 strikeouts to 15 walks in 41.2 innings. He began the year as a reliever and, after struggling, has moved to the rotation for his last six appearances, though he’s been just as bad there. His last outing was his best though, as he gave up just one run in 5.1 innings against a dangerous Arizona Diamondbacks offense.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 151 OPS+ Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 127 OPS+ Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 135 OPS+ Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 121 OPS+ Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 73 OPS+ Mike Yastrzemski (L) — CF — 112 OPS+ Blake Sabol (L) — C — 107 OPS+ Casey Schmitt (R) — 3B — 99 OPS+ Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 72 OPS+

P. Logan Webb — RHP — 3.33 FIP

Rockies

Charlie Blackmon (L) — DH — 106 OPS+ Jurickson Profar (S) — LF — 85 OPS+ Ryan McMahon (L) — 3B — 110 OPS+ Randal Grichuk (R) — CF — 124 OPS+ Mike Moustakas (L) — 1B — 88 OPS+ Nolan Jones (L) — RF — 100 OPS+ Harold Castro (L) — 2B — 63 OPS+ Ezequiel Tovar (R) — SS — 76 OPS+ Austin Wynns (R) — C — 28 OPS+

P. Connor Seabold — RHP — 5.37 FIP

Game #61

Who: San Francisco Giants (30-30) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-36)

Where: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

When: 5:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network, out of market only (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM