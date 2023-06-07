Happy Wednesday, San Francisco Giants fans. And happy birthday to my wonderful dad.

I hope you’re all still riding the high of the Giants doubling eight times and walking 11 times in a 10-4 win over the Colorado Rockies last night.

If you’re itching for more baseball and don’t want to have to wait until tonight, well, I’ve got some videos for you. It seemed like a good time to get caught up on the latest content from the Giants fabulous video team.

First up, Camilo Doval was recently named the National League Reliever of the Month for the third time in his career. The Giants commemorated it with a video showing all 23 strikeouts and 11 saves recorded in the month of May. Amazing stuff.

Some more recent exciting news was the return of reliever Luke Jackson, whom the Giants signed to a two-year deal over the offseason while he rehabbed from Tommy John surgery. Jackson hadn’t pitched since the 2021 World Series, and watching his clean return inning is a joy.

And then there’s a super cool video with Urban Aztec artist Jesse Hernandez, who designed the incredible Giants logo that celebrates Mexican heritage, which you’ve probably seen around the dugout a bit this year.

And finally ... who’s up for watching all 100 Splash Hits? You know you want to ...

Oh yeah, that’s the good stuff.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants are back in action against the Rockies tonight. Same time, same place. Which is to say, 5:40 p.m. PT at Coors Field.