After winning four consecutive series, the San Francisco Giants dropped their last two, at home. Now it’s time for them to rebound against a division rival, the Colorado Rockies. The bad news is that the Giants are back on the road, and at Coors Field no less. The good news is that the Rockies are not a good baseball team, and rank dead last in the National League in run differential ... by a huge margin.

And the other good news: reinforcements have arrived! The Giants activated both Thairo Estrada and Joc Pederson before the game, which is huge news (the corresponding moves: Brett Wisely and Bryce Johnson have been optioned). In addition to that, Michael Conforto is back in the lineup. That’s three of the team’s best offensive players returning on one day, at a hitter’s ballpark. You love to see it.

With Alex Wood recently placed on the IL, the Giants are turning to an opener, and it’s again righty John Brebbia. On the year, Brebbia is 2-0 with a 3.80 ERA, a 2.48 FIP, and 33 strikeouts to seven walks in 23.2 innings. He’s been used as an opener four times this year, and has given up one run in four innings. His last time as an opener was his lone hiccup, when he gave up a run in 0.2 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It seems likely that lefty Sean Manaea will pitch a chunk of innings, and he’s been excellent lately: in his last three outings, Manaea has pitched nine innings and allowed just seven hits, three walks, and one unearned run, with 14 strikeouts.

For the Rockies it’s righty Dinelson Lamet, whom the Giants are very familiar with: he debuted in 2017 with the San Diego Padres, and has spent his entire career in the division. Lamet, who used to be exclusively a starter, has mostly been a reliever this year, and has been quite awful. In 13 appearances he’s 1-2 with a 13.17 ERA, a 5.33 FIP, and 17 strikeouts to 12 walks in 13.2 innings. The Rockies moved him back to a starter role for his last appearance and it went horribly, as he gave up five runs in three innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’s allowing nearly 2.5 baserunners per inning, so the Giants should have plenty of opportunities.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 142 OPS+ Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 121 OPS+ Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 130 OPS+ J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 133 OPS+ Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 120 OPS+ Mitch Haniger (R) — LF — 71 OPS+ Mike Yastrzemski (L) — CF — 115 OPS+ Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 104 OPS+ Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 73 OPS+

P. John Brebbia — RHP — 2.48 FIP

Rockies

Charlie Blackmon (L) — DH — 107 OPS+ Jurickson Profar (S) — LF — 76 OPS+ Ryan McMahon (L) — 3B — 108 OPS+ Elias Díaz (R) — C — 116 OPS+ Randal Grichuk (R) — RF — 123 OPS+ Nolan Jones (L) — 1B — 127 OPS+ Brenton Doyle (R) — CF — 72 OPS+ Alan Trejo (R) — 2B — 61 OPS+ Ezequiel Tovar (R) — SS — 79 OPS+

P. Dinelson Lamet — RHP — 5.33 FIP

Game #60

Who: San Francisco Giants (29-30) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-35)

Where: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

When: 5:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM