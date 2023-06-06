Happy Tuesday, San Francisco Giants fans.

In case you missed, LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a leadoff home run into the water on Friday night. It was just the second time in Giants history that a leadoff Splash Hit had been smashed, and the first time that it occurred on the first pitch.

More importantly, it was the 100th Splash Hit in the history of the ballpark, which opened before the 2000 season. That’s just over four per year, which honestly feels a little low considering that Barry Bonds was around for eight of those seasons.

Anyway, KNBR was quick to put together a compilation of all 100 splash hits in just over two minutes. It’s fun to watch if for no other reason than to see the varying levels of video quality over the years, and to try and identify players from a split second of grainy video.

All 100 Splash Hits the Giants have launched into The San Francisco Bay pic.twitter.com/N0QUHiuLDq — KNBR (@KNBR) June 3, 2023

For those counting at home, that’s 35 for Barry Bonds, 10 for Brandon Belt, eight for Pablo Sandoval, five each for Denard Span, LaMonte Wade Jr., and Mike Yastrzemski, four for Brandon Crawford, three for Joc Pederson, two each for Felipe Crespo, Aubrey Huff, Ryan Klesko, Andrés Torres, and Michael Tucker, and one each for Carlos Beltrán, John Bowker, Tyler Colvin, José Cruz Jr., Alex Dickerson, Steven Duggar, Scooter Gennett, Travis Ishikawa, Fred Lewis, A.J. Pierzynski, Nate Schierholtz, J.T. Snow, Stephen Vogt, Jason Vosler, and Randy Winn.

Cool.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off a series against the Colorado Rockies tonight at 5:40 p.m. PT.