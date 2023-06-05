Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans.

In case you missed it, the Giants made a move shortly before their 8-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. They placed left-handed pitcher Alex Wood back on the 15-day Injured List, as he continues to deal with back issues. The official reasoning for the IL stint is a “low back strain.” And the person they’re recalling to take his place is the same person who they recalled to take his place when Wood was placed on the IL in mid-April: right-handed pitcher Tristan Beck.

The Giants have been cobbling starts together this year due to Wood’s injury, and the poor pitching from their offseason additions, Sean Manaea and Ross Stripling. They’ve defaulted to a bullpen game every time through the rotation.

With Wood back on the IL — and Stripling still there, and seemingly for a little while — it might be time to see if Manaea can move back into a starting role. His last four appearances have come out of the bullpen, and he’s looking like he’s fixed some things — in those four games he’s pitched 10.2 innings and given up just eight hits, three walks, two runs, and one earned run, with 16 strikeouts. The Giants do have an off day today as well, so maybe they’ll go with a bullpen game on Tuesday and then shorten the rotation for a little bit. We’ll see.

In sadder news, it was announced on Sunday that former Giants manager Roger Craig died at the age of 93.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former #SFGiants Manager Roger Craig.



The “Humm Baby” skippered the Giants for eight seasons. His 586 wins are sixth-most in Giants history and third-most in the San Francisco era. pic.twitter.com/Rjnp7t9QeI — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 5, 2023

Craig managed the Giants from 1985 to 1992, and finished with a record of 586-566. He led them to the NL Pennant in 1989.

Rest in peace, Humm Baby.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants have an off day today as they travel to Coors Field.