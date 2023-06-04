When they dropped two out of three games to the Pittsburgh Pirates during the week, the San Francisco Giants broke a streak of four consecutive series victories. Now they have a chance to get right back to it. After a 4-0 win on Saturday, the Giants find themselves in a series tie with one of the best teams in baseball, the Baltimore Orioles. Now they get a chance to win the series and gain some momentum ahead of a fairly brutal June schedule.

Some news: the Giants placed Alex Wood on the IL before the game, and recalled Tristan Beck. They’re also giving Mike Yastrzemski a day off due to side tightness, though it doesn’t sound like a concern.

The Giants are giving the ball to right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, who is having a lovely bounce-back season after losing most of 2022 to injury. After 11 starts, DeSclafani is 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA, a 3.67 FIP, and 49 strikeouts to just nine walks in 67.1 innings. He gave up three runs in seven innings against the Pirates his last time out.

For the Orioles it’s righty Tyler Wells, playing in his third season. In 11 games and 10 starts, Wells is 3-2 with a 3.29 ERA, a 4.65 FIP, and 61 strikeouts to 12 walks in 63 innings. Wells is having a bizarre season. He leads the Majors with a WHIP of just 0.825, in large part because he’s given up just 40 hits in 63 innings. But 13 of those 40 hits have been home runs, so the Giants will have the opportunity to play to their offensive strength. He was strong his last time out, giving up just one run in six innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 145 OPS+ J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 129 OPS+ Wilmer Flores (R) — DH — 99 OPS+ Blake Sabol (L) — LF — 103 OPS+ Mitch Haniger (R) — RF — 77 OPS+ Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 121 OPS+ Casey Schmitt (R) — SS — 107 OPS+ Brett Wisely (L) — 2B — 48 OPS+ Austin Slater (R) — CF — 162 OPS+

P. Anthony DeSclafani — RHP — 3.67 FIP

Orioles

Adam Frazier (L) — 2B — 97 OPS+ Adley Rutschman (S) — DH — 134 OPS+ Anthony Santander (S) — RF — 128 OPS+ Austin Hays (R) — LF — 132 OPS+ Aaron Hicks (S) — CF — 182 OPS+ (9 PAs) Ryan Mountcastle (R) — 1B — 94 OPS+ Josh Lester (L) — 3B — Season debut James McCann (R) — C — 48 OPS+ Jorge Mateo (R) — SS — 80 OPS+

P. Tyler Wells — RHP — 4.65 FIP

Game #59

Who: San Francisco Giants (29-29) vs. Baltimore Orioles (36-22)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network, out of market only (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM