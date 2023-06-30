The San Francisco Giants are in a free fall! After winning 10 consecutive road games, and five consecutive road series, they’ve now lost two road games in a row, and a series! Oh the humanity!

But the second half of the season gets underway today, and the Giants can right the road ship, as they’re staying on the East Coast to visit the New York Mets, who are in a heated race with the San Diego Padres for the title of “team that spends hundreds of millions of dollars to not even sniff the playoffs.”

The Giants are making a move to activate righty Alex Cobb from the Injured List, though no corresponding move has been announced. I would guess that Michael Conforto will be placed on the IL, but we’ll see. If not, it’s probably David Villar heading back to Sacramento.

Update: Villar has been optioned.

Cobb, who was out for the minimum of 15 days, makes his 15th start of the year. He’s been excellent, with a 5-2 record, a 3.09 ERA, a 3.25 FIP, and 76 strikeouts to 21 walks in 78.2 innings. He struggled in his last two outings, giving up a combined six runs in nine innings against the St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies (at Coors Field, admittedly).

For the Mets, it’s veteran righty Carlos Carrasco, who is having an absolutely brutal season. In 10 starts Carrasco is 2-3 with a 6.19 ERA, a 6.57 FIP, and 33 strikeouts to 23 walks in 48 innings. He’s giving up a ton of walks and home runs, while not striking people out. That’s great news. He has only one start this year where he hasn’t given up a homer.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

WAR are from Fangraphs

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 141 OPS+ (+2.0 WAR) Wilmer Flores (R) — DH — 109 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR) Joc Pederson (L) — RF — 134 OPS+ (+0.9 WAR) J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 126 OPS+ (+2.0 WAR) Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 141 OPS+ (+1.7 WAR) Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 110 OPS+ (+2.6 WAR) Blake Sabol (L) — LF — 93 OPS+ (+0.6 WAR) Luis Matos (R) — CF — 60 OPS+ (+0.1 WAR) Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 77 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR)

P. Alex Cobb — RHP — 3.25 FIP (+1.6 WAR)

Mets

Brandon Nimmo (L) — CF — 132 OPS+ (+2.5 WAR) Francisco Lindor (S) — SS — 106 OPS+ (+2.4 WAR) Jeff McNeil (L) — 2B — 86 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Pete Alonso (R) — 1B — 126 OPS+ (+1.6 WAR) Daniel Vogelbach (L) — DH — 92 OPS+ (-0.1 WAR) Tommy Pham (R) — LF — 130 OPS+ (+1.0 WAR) Brett Baty (L) — 3B — 92 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR) Mark Canha (R) — RF — 103 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR) Omar Narváez (L) — C — 42 OPS+ (-0.1 WAR)

P. Carlos Carrasco — RHP — 6.57 FIP (-0.6 WAR)

Game #82

Who: San Francisco Giants (45-36) vs. New York Mets (36-45)

Where: Citi Field, Queens, New York

When: 4:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM