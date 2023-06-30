Happy Friday, San Francisco Giants fans.

The Giants have dealt with a lot of negative injury news this year, but today we get to celebrate some positive news: Alex Cobb is back. After the briefest allowable stint on the IL, Cobb will be activated and start today’s game against the New York Mets.

Could this, perhaps, be a step towards the Giants having a normal rotation? Cobb will slot into the rotation with Logan Webb and Anthony DeSclafani and, after Keaton Winn shined in his first career start on Thursday, it seems safe to assume he’ll get a chance try that role again next week. Alex Wood came out of the bullpen on Tuesday, but he was brilliant in five innings so, given how comfortable the Giants have been having him start games, he might jump into the rotation to. Could this be the end of openers for now?

It’s rarely that simple. The Giants always have some idea up their sleeve, and Sean Manaea and Ross Stripling might earn the chance to start again. There will be injuries (unfortunately) and there will be Kyle Harrison (hopefully).

But until then, we just might get an honest-to-goodness rotation. Might.

The Giants will announce a corresponding move for Cobb at some point today, and smart money is on Michael Conforto being placed on the IL. If Conforto is healthy enough to avoid an IL stint, then who knows ... I’d guess David Villar gets optioned.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Mets kick off a three-game series today at 4:10 p.m. PT.