The Giants are still looking to find their May magic again, as they’ve yet to win in June. And whenever they do find themselves in a position to win again, they’ll be more than confident handing the baseball to one of their best players last month: closer Camilo Doval.

Doval is having a brilliant season, and on Friday it was announced that he had been named the National League Reliever of the Month for May.

The month of May belonged to Camilo pic.twitter.com/t8RMDyGLc1 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 2, 2023

It’s already the third time that Doval has won the award, as he also collected it in each of the last two Septembers, meaning he’s won two of the last three awards (Josh Hader was sandwiched in between, as the winner this April). And it will make you happy to know that Doval cherishes the awards and is proud of them ... as he should be!!!

MLB sends out trophies for Reliever of the Month awards. Camilo Doval is really, really proud of his three. https://t.co/KQwx93DEDa pic.twitter.com/H2op6RSLZi — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) June 3, 2023

Amazing.

Doval has won three of the four NL Reliever of the Month awards in Giants history (the award began with the 2017 season). Jake McGee also won it in July of 2021.

For the month, Doval — who is still just 25 — made 14 appearances and pitched 13.2 innings, giving up seven hits, four walks, and two earned runs, with 23 strikeouts. He converted all 11 of his save opportunities. As of Friday, only 13 pitchers in the Majors had 11 saves total, let alone in one month.

Congrats, Camilo!

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants finish up their series with the Baltimore Orioles this weekend, hosting them at 7:05 p.m. PT on Saturday, and at 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday.