It’s time for the second game of the series between the San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles. And it’s also time for something that’s very rare: late night baseball on the weekend! Yep, the Giants are playing a home game on a Saturday night at 7:05 p.m., something they won’t do again this year (though they do have a handful of 6:05 p.m.ers).

The Giants are turning to righty Alex Cobb, who makes his 12th start of the year. He’s 4-2 with a 3.05 ERA, a 3.68 FIP, and 57 strikeouts to 18 walks in 62 innings. He’ll look to bounce back after getting rocked his last time out, when he gave up seven runs in four innings to the Milwaukee Brewers.

For the Orioles it’s righty Kyle Bradish, who is pitching in his second season. In nine starts this year, Bradish is 2-1 with a 3.89 ERA, a 4.22 FIP, and 36 strikeouts to 14 walks in 44 innings. He was excellent in his last start, giving up just one run in 6.2 innings against a very good Texas Rangers team.

Enjoy the Saturday night baseball, friends. Go Giants. Win the game, please. It’s good for everyone’s health.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 139 OPS+ J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 132 OPS+ Mike Yastrzemski (L) — CF — 114 OPS+ Wilmer Flores (R) — DH — 91 OPS+ Blake Sabol (L) — LF — 105 OPS+ Mitch Haniger (R) — RF — 80 OPS+ Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 129 OPS+ Casey Schmitt (R) — 2B — 117 OPS+ Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 76 OPS+

P. Alex Cobb — RHP — 3.68 FIP

Orioles

Adam Frazier (L) — 2B — 97 OPS+ Adley Rutschman (S) — C — 136 OPS+ Anthony Santander (S) — DH — 133 OPS+ Austin Hays (R) — LF — 137 OPS+ Gunnar Henderson (L) — 3B — 100 OPS+ Ryan Mountcastle (R) — 1B — 95 OPS+ Aaron Hicks (S) — CF — 236 OPS+ (6 PAs) Ryan O’Hearn (L) — RF — 130 OPS+ Jorge Mateo (R) — SS — 84 OPS+

P. Kyle Bradish — RHP — 4.22 FIP

Game #58

Who: San Francisco Giants (28-29) vs. Baltimore Orioles (36-21)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM