The San Francisco Giants are chasing what would be a stunning 11th-consecutive road victory, after kicking off their three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays with a brilliant 3-0 win. The win would guarantee a sixth-straight road series win, and put the Giants 12 games above .500 for the first time since 2021.

I’m in favor.

The Giants are giving the ball to their ace, righty Logan Webb, who makes his 17th start. He’s 7-6 on the year with a 3.16 ERA, a 3.63 FIP, and 101 strikeouts to 21 walks in 105.1 innings. He’s pitched seven innings in each of his last three starts, and leads the Majors in total innings this year. In his last outing he gave up a home run to friend and former teammate Evan Longoria, so ... keep an eye on his battles with Brandon Belt.

For the Blue Jays it’s righty Trevor Richards, who is kind of a starter-opener hybrid. Richards has appeared in 25 games and only made two starts ... but each of his starts came this month, each lasted three innings, and each saw him throw more than 50 pitches. So he’s not really as tarter, but don’t expect him to come out after the first or even second inning. On the year, he’s 0-1 with a 3.53 ERA, a 4.35 FIP, and 53 strikeouts to 16 walks in 35.2 innings. He strikes out a ton of dudes, but also gives up a lot of walks and homers.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

WAR figures from Fangraphs

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 138 OPS+ (+1.8 WAR) Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 114 OPS+ (+2.8 WAR) J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 129 OPS+ (+2.1 WAR) Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 135 OPS+ (+0.9 WAR) Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 138 OPS+ (+1.7 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 106 OPS+ (+0.9 WAR) Luis Matos (R) — CF — 97 OPS+ (+0.2 WAR) Blake Sabol (L) — LF — 98 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) Casey Schmitt (R) — SS — 81 OPS+ (+0.1 WAR)

P. Logan Webb — RHP — 3.63 FIP (+1.8 WAR)

Blue Jays

George Springer (R) — RF — 108 OPS+ (+1.2 WAR) Bo Bichette (R) — SS — 141 OPS+ (+3.1 WAR) Brandon Belt (L) — DH — 124 OPS+ (+0.6 WAR) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) — 1B — 123 OPS+ (+0.5 WAR) Matt Chapman (R) — 3B — 125 OPS+ (+2.6 WAR) Daulton Varsho (L) — CF — 90 OPS+ (+1.0 WAR) Whit Merrifield (R) — LF — 104 OPS+ (+1.3 WAR) Danny Jansen (R) — C — 98 OPS+ (+0.7 WAR) Cavan Biggio (L) — 2B — 84 OPS+ (+0.1 WAR)

P. Trevor Richards — RHP — 4.35 FIP (+0.1 WAR)

Game #80

Who: San Francisco Giants (45-34) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (43-37)

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

When: 4:07 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM