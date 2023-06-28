Happy Wednesday, San Francisco Giants fans.

In case you missed the news before their exciting 3-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, the Giants made a transaction on Tuesday, as they so often do. With his 10-day Injured List stint complete, Wilmer Flores was activated and added to the active roster. He takes the spot of fellow infielder Isan Díaz, who was optioned to AAA Sacramento.

Having Flores back certainly gives Gabe Kapler more options with his lineup management, especially in games, since Flores is dangerous against both righties and lefties and an elite pinch-hit threat.

Flores has earned rave reviews from Kapler this year for his attitude. Despite having only spent 10 days on the IL this season, Flores has played in just 53 of the team’s 79 games ... and started just 34 of them. He’s just eighth on the team in plate appearances.

That does’t mean he doesn’t have an important role to play though, and he plays it well. Though it’s hard not to note that Casey Schmitt and David Villar have had a hard time getting at-bats without a proven veteran right-handed infielder returning to the fold.

As for Díaz, his tough-luck Giants stint continues. He spent most of last year playing very well in Sacramento, and was in line for a late-season call-up before getting injured. Injuries have taken most of his 2023 from him, as he’s appeared in just seven Minor League games all year. He was added to the active roster a few days ago when Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the 10-day IL, but hit 0-8 with four strikeouts.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Blue Jays square off again today at 4:07 p.m. PT.