It’s a new series and this one is a fun one: the San Francisco Giants and the Toronto Blue Jays, who happen to employ a few of our favorite old friends. I’m looking forward to this one!

The Giants made a move before the game, activating Wilmer Flores from the Injured List, and optioning Isan Díaz to AAA Sacramento. Welcome back, Wilmer. And LaMonte Wade Jr. is in the lineup, which is great to see.

San Francisco is using an opener for this one, and it’s once again righty Ryan Walker, who has taken on the duties with John Brebbia injured. Walker, who is in his debut season, is 2-0 on the year with a 1.89 ERA, a 3.79 FIP, and 20 strikeouts to seven walks in 19 innings. He’s been used as an opener three times, and given up two runs in 3.2 innings. It’s unclear how the bullpen arrangement will work, but both Ross Stripling and Jakob Junis are fully rested, while Sean Manaea and Keaton Winn are decently rested.

The Blue Jays are giving the ball to a great former Giant and their current ace, righty Kevin Gausman, who has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year. In 16 starts, Gausman is 7-3 with a 3.10 ERA, a 2.70 FIP, and 127 strikeouts to 25 walks in 98.2 innings. His FIP and strikeout total are the best marks in the American League. Gausman gave up three runs in six innings to the Miami Marlins his last time out, which qualifies as getting rocked given how well he’s pitching ... it was just the fifth time this year that he’d given up three or more earned runs, while he has six starts in which he hasn’t allowed an earned run.

Enjoy the game, Giants fans!

Lineups

WAR data from Fangraphs

Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) — 1B — 143 OPS+ (+1.9 WAR) Joc Pederson (L) — DH — 140 OPS+ (+1.0 WAR) J.D. Davis (R) — 3B — 128 OPS+ (+2.0 WAR) Michael Conforto (L) — RF — 111 OPS+ (+1.0 WAR) Blake Sabol (L) — LF — 103 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Thairo Estrada (R) — 2B — 113 OPS+ (+2.7 WAR) Patrick Bailey (S) — C — 141 OPS+ (+1.5 WAR) Brandon Crawford (L) — SS — 79 OPS+ (+0.4 WAR) Luis Matos (R) — CF — 112 OPS+ (+0.3 WAR)

P. Ryan Walker — RHP — 3.79 FIP (+0.2 WAR)

Blue Jays

George Springer (R) — RF — 108 OPS+ (+1.2 WAR) Bo Bichette (R) — SS — 137 OPS+ (+2.9 WAR) Brandon Belt (L) — DH — 124 OPS+ (+0.6 WAR) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) — 1B — 126 OPS+ (+0.6 WAR) Matt Chapman (R) — 3B — 125 OPS+ (+2.5 WAR) Daulton Varsho (L) — CF — 90 OPS+ (+1.0 WAR) Whit Merrifield (L) — LF — 104 OPS+ (+1.3 WAR) Danny Jansen (R) — C — 102 OPS+ (+0.8 WAR) Cavan Biggio (L) — 2B — 88 OPS+ (+0.1 WAR)

P. Kevin Gausman — RHP — 2.70 FIP (+3.1 WAR)

Game #79

Who: San Francisco Giants (44-34) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (43-36)

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

When: 4:07 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM