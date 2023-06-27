Happy Tuesday, San Francisco Giants fans.

After a well deserved “day off” — that being in quotes since the spent the day flying a few thousands miles — the Giants are back in action tonight against the Toronto Blue Jays and old friends Brandon Belt and Kevin Gausman.

These days you never know who’s going to pitch for the Giants, so they have a rotating cast of pitchers that changes based on health, options, and performance.

So it’s always intriguing to find out who the Giants will use, and on Monday they told us ... kind of ... a little bit.

Reliever Ryan Walker will be the opener for tonight’s game. He’s played that role three times since John Brebbia was injured. Logan Webb will start tomorrow’s game. And on Thursday? It’s fan favorite TBD.

The Giants certainly have options for who will start on Thursday, and who will fill the innings in today’s bullpen game. Ross Stripling was activated on Sunday, and hasn’t pitched since a rehab game five days ago. Jakob Junis also hasn’t pitched in five days. Sean Manaea pitched just one inning on Saturday. Keaton Winn also pitched on Saturday, but threw just 44 pitches, leaving Tristan Beck — who pitched quite a bit on Sunday — as the only guy in the group who isn’t rested, but he’ll be decently so by Thursday.

As for the Blue Jays, we’ll see our buddy Gausman tonight, and Chris Bassitt on Thursday. They’re opting for Wednesday, instead of Thursday to use TBD. Bold move, if you ask me.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Blue Jays play tonight at 4:07 p.m. PT.